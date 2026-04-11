Recap: Lightning 2, Bruins 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday never stopped pushing and were rewarded with a 2-1 matinee victory at TD Garden over the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins got the game’s first goal on a breakaway from Morgan Geekie, but Lightning forward Brandon Hagel scored on a rush chance of his own to tie the score in the third.

Defenseman Emil Lilleberg then won the game on a rebound chance with 1:35 left in the game, and Tampa Bay got 19 saves from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the win.

The Lightning, now 49-25-6 this season, will return home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 5, BOS 4

Second period

BOS 1, TBL 0

10:47 Morgan Geekie (38) - Charlie McAvoy

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie finished a breakaway chance midway through the second period with a snap shot to take the lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, BOS 8

Third period

BOS 1, TBL 1

6:37 Brandon Hagel (36) - Gage Goncalves, Ryan McDonagh

Tampa Bay finally got the tying goal in the third period with Brandon Hagel’s career-high 36th goal of the season. Hagel snuck his shot home on a breakaway chance.

TBL 2, BOS 1

18:25 Emil Lilleberg (4) - Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point

Defenseman Emil Lilleberg potted a rebound chance at the net with 95 seconds remaining to stun the Bruins and complete the comeback.

Total shots: TBL 24, BOS 20