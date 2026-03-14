Lightning recall D Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

Santini has skated in 10 games with the Bolts this season

Santini 3.14
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 31, has skated in 10 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one assist and eight hits while averaging 11:20 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has appeared in 134 career NHL contests between the Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, posting five goals and 24 points.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini has played in 33 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging six assists and a plus-10 rating with 10 penalty minutes. He has skated in 394 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Albany Devils, Binghamton Devils, Milwaukee Admirals, Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds and Ontario Reign, recording 21 goals and 93 points with a plus-66 rating.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was

signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

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