Lightning re-assign G Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse, Recall G Harrison Meneghin

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Lightning have recalled goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse.

Halverson, 30, has appeared in 43 games with Syracuse this season, recording a 24-11-6 record with a .905 save percentage, 2.42 goals-against average and six shutouts. The Traverse City, Michigan, native leads the AHL for shutouts and is tied for fifth for wins. He has played in 152 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, logging a 71-54-21 record with a .903 SV%, 2.67 GAA and 12 shutouts.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on February 3, 2025.

Meneghin, 21, appeared in 14 games for the Orlando Solar Bears this season, registering a 4-9-0 record with an .889 save percentage and a 3.26 goals-against average. Meneghin has played one game with AHL Syracuse this season, his AHL debut, appearing relief of Halverson on April 17. The Surrey, British Columbia native, Meneghin led the Medicine Hat Tigers to a WHL Championship n 2024-25 and was named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP.

Meneghin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 206th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft and was signed to a three-year contract on May 19, 2025.