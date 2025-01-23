Tampa Bay Lightning launch expanded Local Artist Collaboration Program, bolster "Hockey Is For Everyone" initiatives

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation today announced the launch of the expanded Local Artist Collaboration Program, aimed at strengthening “Hockey Is For Everyone” initiatives through the work of talented, local artists from various backgrounds and communities across the Tampa Bay region.

Blending art with the spirit of hockey, the program will incorporate the work of local artists into the team’s logo to create one-of-a-kind, custom jerseys for numerous initiatives throughout the 2025-26 season, including Hispanic Heritage, Black Heritage, Pride, Hockey Talks and Gender Equality. Along with custom jerseys, the designs will also be utilized to create additional items, such as merchandise, apparel and in-arena elements that will be displayed throughout the selected theme night.

Through this program, local artists will be provided with an avenue to showcase designs that reflect their cultural heritage and personal experiences while cultivating an environment of inclusivity for everyone in the hockey community, both on and off the ice.

Artists interested in sending in designs for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to visit TampaBayLightning.com/ArtistProgram to submit their portfolio and artwork no later than February 28, 2025.