Lightning hire Pat Maroon as Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Pat Maroon as an Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador, the team announced today.

Maroon will represent the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group at community, youth hockey, Bolt for Life, suite holder and partner appearances throughout the season. Paired with his work in the community, Maroon will be part of the new and exciting Lightning television broadcast on Scripps Sports.

Maroon, 37, announced his retirement from the NHL this summer following an accomplished career. The “Big Rig” appeared in 848 regular season games during his NHL career, tallying 126 goals and 323 points between the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Lightning, Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks across 14 NHL seasons. He also played in 163 career playoff games and posted 23 goals and 53 points, lifting the Stanley Cup three years in a row from 2019 to 2021. Maroon won his first Stanley Cup Championship in his hometown of St. Louis with the Blues in 2019 and followed it up with back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Maroon was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2007 NHL Draft.