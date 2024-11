TAMPA BAY – The National Hockey League announced today that Game #29, between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning, originally scheduled for October 12, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena.

The game was postponed to allow the Tampa Bay region time to recover from Hurricane Milton.

The full Lightning schedule can be found here: http://tampabaylightning.com/schedule