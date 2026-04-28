Nikita Kucherov named finalist for the 2025-26 Ted Lindsay Award

TORONTO (April 28, 2026) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today the three finalists for the 2025-26 Ted Lindsay Award are Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. The TLA is presented annually to “the Most Outstanding Player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

The 2025-26 TLA recipient will be announced on a later date. This season marks the 55th presentation of the only NHL award voted by the players themselves. The three TLA finalists received the most votes from their peers based on their 2025-26 regular-season campaigns.

Kucherov, a two-time Ted Lindsay Award recipient, collected 130 points (44-86-130), leading the Lightning and ranking second among all skaters this regular season. The right-winger collected his 1,000th career point this season against the Anaheim Ducks on October 25, 2025, becoming the fastest Russian born player and fourth fastest non-North American to reach this feat. Kucherov ranks first on the Lightning for all-time regular season assists (723) and second in goals (401) and points (1,124).

About the Ted Lindsay Award:

The Ted Lindsay Award is unique as the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves, carrying on the tradition established in 1970-71 with the Lester B. Pearson Award. NHLPA members annually vote on the player they deem to be the most outstanding in the NHL regular season. The award was reintroduced in 2009-10 as the namesake of the late Ted Lindsay to honour his legacy as a Hockey Hall of Fame forward known for skill, tenacity and leadership, along with his role in establishing the original Players’ Association. For more information on the TLA, visit NHLPA.com. Join the conversation by using #TedLindsayAward.­­­­­­