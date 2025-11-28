Family first: Darren Raddysh focused on time with his father, Dwayne, this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving isn’t about turkey, NFL football or fall weather for Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh this year.
After his father, Dwayne, was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on May 17 this year, all that matters is family time.
Darren will join his wife, son and brother, Taylor—the former Lightning forward who now plays for the New York Rangers—to spend a few days with his parents after the siblings face one another this Saturday in New York.
At a time when many are reflecting about what they are most thankful for, the Lightning defenseman said it’s impossible to portray just how grateful he is for some quality time with his father.
“I think once I see him, I'll probably break down,” Darren said.
“It's a special moment. I know when I look back on this in the future and when I see my son, he might not be able to remember my dad, but he'll have pictures of the memories we made together to know how special these days are. There’s so much stuff behind the scenes that we're doing to make sure we’re able to make these moments happen.”
‘He’s a fighter'
Darren was visiting Washington D.C. to watch his brother play in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he first learned of his father’s diagnosis. Dwayne asked to talk to each of his sons and told them of the challenge ahead.
“It was a tough thing to hear, but he’s a strong man, and he’s a fighter,” Darren said. "I know he’s gonna fight until the end for whatever happens.”
Dwayne means “the world” to his son.