Lightning claim goaltender Pheonix Copley off waivers

Copley has skated in 77 career NHL games

Copley
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed goaltender Pheonix Copley off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Copley, 33, appeared in 42 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League last season, recording a 24-17-1 record with a .904 save percentage, 2.49 goals-against average and two shutouts. A native of North Pole, Alaska, Copley has played in 77 career NHL games with the Kings, Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues, registering a 44-16-8 record with an .898 save percentage, 2.84 goals-against average and three shutouts.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound netminder has appeared in 279 career AHL contests with the Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, posting a 148-93-39 record with a .910 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average and 17 shutouts. He has also played in 19 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bears and Reign, recording a 9-9-0 record with a .934 save percentage, 2.09 goals-against average and one shutout.

Copley was originally undrafted before signing with the Capitals as a free agent on March 20, 2014. He earned his first career NHL win with Washington on October 27, 2018, logging 27 saves on 30 shots against in a 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames.

News Feed

Faceoffs a focus through Jack Finley’s fight for NHL job with Lightning

Lightning reduce training camp roster by seven

Quick goals seal win over Panthers in Orlando

Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 22

Power play strong, Lightning boast best preseason start in a decade

First impressions, figure skating and Italy Olympics? Meet Wojciech Stachowiak

Stachowiak, Girgensons lead Bolts in Friday preseason scorefest

Gourde mentoring Pelletier through first Lightning look

Geekie not taking anything for granted in year two with Bolts organization

Lightning reduce training camp roster by ten

Bolts burst back in third period to beat Predators, start preseason 2-0

Lightning kickstart ’25 preseason with victory in Raleigh

How to watch Lightning preseason hockey

Lightning sign forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract

Lightning, Cox Media Group to continue partnership making 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the Bolts

Mosaic to champion agriculture through expanded partnership with Lightning

The FourCheck: Check the spelling, media day and a motivated Tampa Bay