Lightning claim goaltender Pheonix Copley off waivers

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed goaltender Pheonix Copley off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Copley, 33, appeared in 42 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League last season, recording a 24-17-1 record with a .904 save percentage, 2.49 goals-against average and two shutouts. A native of North Pole, Alaska, Copley has played in 77 career NHL games with the Kings, Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues, registering a 44-16-8 record with an .898 save percentage, 2.84 goals-against average and three shutouts.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound netminder has appeared in 279 career AHL contests with the Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, posting a 148-93-39 record with a .910 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average and 17 shutouts. He has also played in 19 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bears and Reign, recording a 9-9-0 record with a .934 save percentage, 2.09 goals-against average and one shutout.

Copley was originally undrafted before signing with the Capitals as a free agent on March 20, 2014. He earned his first career NHL win with Washington on October 27, 2018, logging 27 saves on 30 shots against in a 4-3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames.