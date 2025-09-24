Bolts burst back in third period to beat Predators, start preseason 2-0

“I think we came out strong in the first,” said Jakob Pelletier, who scored the tying goal on Tuesday. "I think they had a push in the second…but I think we came out in the third period strong and we got the two big goals and a great win for us.”

Nashville’s roster featured much of its expected NHL opening night roster, including Juuse Saros starting in net.

Forward Brady Martin opened the scoring after a Tampa Bay turnover 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the second period and then scored his second goal of the night on the power play with a one-timed shot at the 4:42 mark from the inside right hashmark.

Nashville recorded the first 13 shots on goal in the second period before the Lightning responded with eight of the final nine shots to gain some momentum back.

One of the newer faces in the Lightning organization, Sam O’Reilly, pulled the visitors within reach in the third period on the 2-1 goal—camped near the net, the O’Reilly deflected a shot released by Oliver Bjorkstrand from the blue line with 10:32 remaining in the third period.

Tampa Bay utilized more prospects than their opponent on Tuesday, one of them being the recently acquired O’Reilly.

The 2024 First Round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers was making his preseason debut for the Lightning since being acquired in an offseason trade. He logged 22:06 of time on ice while winning a team-best 10 face-offs and registering one shot on goal, also providing the team’s first tally of the game.

Pelletier, who signed a three-year deal with the Lightning this offseason, is aiming for an NHL roster spot this season and led Tampa Bay with five shots on goal on Tuesday.

He tied the game with 2:03 remaining in regulation. Defenseman Grant Spada charged into the right corner and dished a backhand pass to the crease, where Pelletier tapped the puck through Nashville goalie Justus Annunen.

Goalie Brandon Halverson stopped 20 of 22 shots through two periods for Tampa Bay before giving way to 2025 draftee Caleb Heil the rest of the way, who finished with seven saves and the win.

“This is something to build on,” Heil said regarding the last few weeks of Lightning development camp, a prospect tournament and now training camp. "I’ve had a good two weeks here, and I can build some confidence off this and bring it into the season and keep improving on things I need to work on for a big year.”

Heil denied Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault on a breakaway at the end of overtime before also stopping all three Nashville shootout attempts from Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg.