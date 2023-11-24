Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Tomkins, 6-foot-4, 191 pounds, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a 1-2-0 record and a .889 save percentage. He made his NHL debut on October 15 at Ottawa and earned his first NHL win on November 7 at Montreal, making 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

The Edmonton, Alberta native played in 32 games with Farjestads BK in the Swedish Hockey League last season, posting a 2.53 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He also posted a 3-4 postseason record with a .905 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.

Tomkins was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.