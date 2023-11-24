Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse

News Feed

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Carolina Hurricanes

Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Hurricanes
Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Jonas Johansson, and team D

Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Johansson, and team D
Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina

Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Winnipeg Jets

The Backcheck: Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Jets
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 3, Lightning 2 — OT
Recap: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Jets 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

Nuts & Bolts: Jets are in town for a midweek matchup
How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Bolts' goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Bruins 
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Recap: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

The Backcheck: Bolts rally three times, defeat Oilers
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse

Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse

Tomkins made his NHL debut with the Bolts on October 15

Tomkins Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Tomkins, 6-foot-4, 191 pounds, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a 1-2-0 record and a .889 save percentage. He made his NHL debut on October 15 at Ottawa and earned his first NHL win on November 7 at Montreal, making 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

The Edmonton, Alberta native played in 32 games with Farjestads BK in the Swedish Hockey League last season, posting a 2.53 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He also posted a 3-4 postseason record with a .905 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.

Tomkins was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.