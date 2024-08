Lightning announce 2024-25 theme and group night schedule

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today the theme and group night schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, presented by AdventHealth. The Bolts will kick things off on Saturday, October 12 with the second annual “GAME ONe” celebration, an event that will deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, packed with the return of the blue carpet walk, electrifying live entertainment, food and drink specials, $20,000 in giveaways and more.

Lightning fans attending games at AMALIE Arena this season will have the opportunity to experience a number of theme and group nights, including the return of Gasparilla Night, Military Appreciation Night, Fan Appreciation Night and many more.

Additional nights are listed below, with more to be announced at a later date.

Single-game tickets for all games at AMALIE Arena during the 2024-25 season can be purchased exclusively online at TampaBayLightning.com/Tickets.

THEME NIGHTS

GAME ONe OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes

NOCHE LATINA, PRESENTED BY GTE FINANCIAL

Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Wild

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Capitals

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY USAA

Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flyers

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT, PRESENTED BY MOFFITT CANCER CENTER

Monday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Avalanche

THANKSGIVING GAME, PRESENTED BY BALLY SPORTS

Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Lightning vs. Capitals

90’s NIGHT

Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sharks

HOLIDAY GAME, PRESENTED BY FLORIDA BLUE

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

HOLIDAY GAME

Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blues

HOLIDAY GAME, PRESENTED BY BUSCH GARDENS

Sunday, December 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Panthers

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY FDOT

Thursday, January 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Ducks

GASPARILLA NIGHT

Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Red Wings

HOCKEY TALKS NIGHT

Tuesday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

BLACK HERITAGE NIGHT, PRESENTED BY CHASE INK

Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flames

PRIDE NIGHT

Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sabres

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

Monday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flyers

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY RAYMOND JAMES

Thursday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Utah

KIDS DAY, PRESENTED BY ADVENTHEALTH

Saturday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Islanders

NEURODIVERSITY NIGHT, PRESENTED BY JABIL

Wednesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

GO GREEN NIGHT, PRESENTED BY TECO, SYSCO, JANI-KING AND REROUTE

Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Red Wings

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY AMALIE ARENA

Tuesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Panthers

GROUP NIGHTS

PICKLEBALL NIGHT

Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights

FRIENDS NIGHT

Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sharks

JEWISH HERITAGE

Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blues

KREWE NIGHT

Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Red Wings

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT

Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flames

GIRLS HOCKEY

Thursday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Utah Hockey Club

GIRL SCOUTS

Thursday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Utah Hockey Club

SCHOOL ALUMNI NIGHT

Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Red Wings

BOY SCOUTS

Sunday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sabres

GIRL SCOUTS

Sunday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sabres

GOLF NIGHT

Tuesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Lightning vs. Panthers

*All times local

Subject to change