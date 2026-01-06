The man behind the many suits of Jon Cooper

The sartorial landscape of professional sports is a place of leisure in 2026.

Gone are the days of NBA coaches hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Windsor knots.

You’ll never see Andy Reid strutting the sidleline in a red and white herringbone topcoat—those days departed decades ago.

And in baseball? Managers simply need to look capable of stealing second base at any given moment.

At last, welcome to the NHL, one of the final frontiers of guys in good-looking suits coaching sports teams.

Even with the league’s relaxed dress code policies this season, the NHL remains the pinnacle of classic in-game fashion. And few people adhere to it better than Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jon Cooper is a man of many, many suits. Ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, he’ll celebrate his 1,000th game in a pregame ceremony in which he’ll assuredly be wearing one. He’s worn playoff suits, road trip suits, big game suits and Stanley Cup-winning suits.

And the one person behind them all is David Kahn.

Kahn is the owner of Tampa’s Bespoke & Co. and Jon Cooper’s go-to stylist for more than 11 years. The Philadelphia native holds more than four decades of experience in the fashion industry, rising through prominent names like Nordstrom, Paul Stuart and Hugo Boss before opening up his own shop in 2007.

Today, Kahn dresses some of Tampa’s most successful executives, coaches and professional athletes. His client list is a not-so-subtle name drop of well-dressed individuals: Cooper, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ronde Barber and Mike Evans can all call themselves customers of Kahn’s one-of-a-kind, custom shop on Bay to Bay, just to list a few.

Bespoke & Co. also holds rare fabrics and personal style secrets you won’t find anywhere else—like Cooper’s penchant for matching his pocket square to his opponent’s colors. (Some quick photographical research seems to back this theory up.)

Ahead of his friend and client's 1,000th game, Kahn sat down in a very nice ensemble to give us the scoop on styling pro athletes, Coop’s suits, and how his South Tampa shop became a style haven to Tampa Bay's stars.