Sights & Sounds from the Lightning’s #TampaBayStrong opening night

The Tampa Bay community has spent the last three weeks wading through grief, uncertainty and a whole lot of drywall—all in the wake of two historic hurricanes with names more befitting to the front-porch rocking chairs at a Cracker Barrel. It’s a lot to take in, it will be for quite some time. But in Downtown Tampa Tuesday night, it was time for hockey.

The Lightning toppled the Canucks 4-1 in their home opener, improving to 2-0-0 on the season. Which brings us to a new season of Sights & Sounds: obscure thoughts and observations from everything Bolts Nation, both on and off the ice. The Bolts’ home opener brought much to talk about from pregame hurricane relief to the final horn and beyond. Let’s dive into the best of it.

Set aside your 5-Leg Anytime Touchdown parlays, the Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 Raffle is here

The Lightning Foundation kicked off Tuesday’s game with a monumental 50/50 raffle dedicated to raising at least $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts, guaranteeing a minimum prize of 500,000 big ones for one fortunate soul. Unlike prior 50/50s, this one lasts until December 29th, so if the raffle surpasses the $1 million before then, the pot will keep growing to raise even more to help those in need. The current jackpot is already up to $150,000 as of this writing.