Game 4 Recap: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the series.

Tampa Bay overcame a 2-0 deficit to hand the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 loss on Sunday at the Bell Centre and even their First Round series 2-2.

The teams played a scoreless first period before Montreal took a 2-0 advantage midway through the second frame on a goal from Zachary Bolduc and a power-play score from Cole Caufield.

Tampa Bay halved the disadvantage in the final minute of the second period on a Jake Guentzel tap-in at the net during 4-on-4 play and then got a pair of third-period goals from Brandon Hagel for the win.

Hagel joined Guentzel, JJ Moser and Nikita Kucherov with two points apiece, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in the win.

The series continues with Game 5 this Wednesday at Benchmark International Arena.

Scoring Summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: MTL 9, TBL 6

Second period

MTL 1, TBL 0

10:06 Zachary Bolduc (1) - Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Texier

Montreal got the lead when Samuel Bolduc powered to the net on a rush chance and the puck rolled up a stick in front of the net.

MTL 2, TBL 0

13:29 Cole Caufield (1) - Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson - PP

The Canadiens extended their lead with a tap-in at the net on the power play.

MTL 2, TBL 1

19:07 Jake Guentzel (1) - JJ Moser, Darren Raddysh

Tampa Bay cut into their deficit in the final minute of the second period with a Jake Guentzel 4-on-4 chance at the left post following a pass from JJ Moser.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, MTL 5

Third period

MTL 2, TBL 2

1:40 Brandon Hagel (5) - Nikita Kucherov, Guentzel - PP

Brandon Hagel scored at the netfront for the tying goal, tapping home a power-play feed from Nikita Kucherov atop the blue paint.

TBL 3, MTL 2

15:07 Hagel (6) - Kucherov, Moser

Hagel’s second goal of the game came as the game-winner, this one when Kucherov’s shot went off him in front of the net.

Total shots: TBL 20, MTL 18