Recap: Capitals 5, Lightning 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning got a hat-trick from Brayden Point, but a late power-play goal from Tom Wilson handed the Washington Capitals a 5-4 win at AMALIE Arena on Wednesday night.

The Lightning led 2-0 after one period before the Capitals tied it in the second frame. A Mikey Eyssimont goal in the final minute of the second restored Tampa Bay’s lead before the visiting Capitals scored the game’s final two goals for a 5-4 win.

Point led all players in scoring.

Tampa Bay resumes play on Friday in Nashville against the Predators.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, WSH 0

3:58 Brayden Point (13) - Jake Guentzel

Point scored his first of three goals just under four minutes into play on Wednesday. Point accepted a pass from Guentzel on a 2-on-1, handling the puck to his backhand at the left side of the net before roofing the puck past Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren.

TBL 2, WSH 0

12:25 Point (14) - Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman - PP

Point scored his second goal of the period by burying a backdoor feed from Nikita Kucherov on the power play.

Shots on goal: WSH 9, TBL 8

2nd Period

TBL 2, WSH 1

10:31 Andrew Mangiapane (5) - Lars Eller, Hendrix Lapierre

The Capitals utilized a 6-on-5 chance due to a delayed penalty call against the Lightning to cut into the home team’s lead. Andrew Mangiapane got his stick on a shot in front of the net midway through the second.

TBL 2, WSH 2

12:29 Aliaksei Protas (8) - Tom Wilson - SH

Washington tied the game while on the penalty kill thanks to a shot by forward Aliaksei Protas, who opted to shoot on a shorthanded 2-on-1 with Tom Wilson.

TBL 3, WSH 2

19:16 Mikey Eyssimont (2) - Zemgus Girgensons

Mikey Eyssimont won a battle for the puck behind the net and tucked it inside the left post on his backhand to give the lead back to Tampa Bay in the final minute of the second period.

Shots on goal: WSH 10, TBL 9

3rd Period

TBL 3, WSH 3

1:37 Dylan Strome - Taylor Raddysh, Protas

Washington tied the game again in the opening minutes of the third period when Dylan Strome finished a 2-on-1 with a shot past Vasilevskiy’s blocker.

TBL 4, WSH 3

7:25 Point (15)

Tampa Bay got some help from Washington’s goaltender, as Lindgren shot the puck into his own net to give the home team the lead again.

TBL 4, WSH 4

10:30 John Carlson (3)

Washington answered the Point goal with a snapshot by defenseman John Carlson from the right circle, tying the game 4-4.

WSH 5, TBL 4

16:32 Wilson (7) - Chychrun, Strome - PP

Tom Wilson scored the game-winning goal after a double minor for high-sticking was called against the Lightning.

Total shots: WSH 32, TBL 28