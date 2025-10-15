Recap: Capitals 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their first back-to-back games of the season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in the nation’s capital.

The Lightning are now 1-2-1 this season.

Jake Guentzel scored the lone goal of the first period for Tampa Bay before the Capitals tied the game in the second. The teams traded power-play goals in the third period to reach overtime, when Washington defenseman Jacob Chychrun ended the game.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves.

Tampa Bay will now prepare for another road back-to-back this weekend, one that begins in Detroit against the Red Wings (2-1-0) this Friday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, WSH 0

7:06 Jake Guentzel (1) - Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli

Tampa Bay scored the game’s first goal on a redirection by forward Jake Guentzel, who tipped defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s point shot through Washington goalie Logan Thompson at the left hashmark.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, WSH 7

Second period

TBL 1, WSH 1

17:38 Aliaksei Protas (3) - Connor McMichael, Tom Wilson

The Capitals tied the game late in the second period when a forecheck produced an open shot for forward Aliaksei Protas at the left goalpost.

Shots on goal: WSH 8, TBL 5

Third period

TBL 2, WSH 1

1:23 Brayden Point (2) - Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Tampa Bay regained its lead in the dying seconds of a power play, this goal coming on Brayden Point’s tip of a Victor Hedman shot from the top of the power-play setup.

TBL 2, WSH 2

4:56 Wilson (2) - Dylan Strome, John Carlson

Washington had a power-play on Tom Wilson’s netfront redirection that tied the game 2-2.

Shots on goal:

Overtime

WSH 3, TBL 2

1:19 Jacob Chychrun (1) - Wilson, Strome

The Capitals won the game in overtime with a backdoor pass to defenseman Jacob Chychrun.

Total shots: WSH 28, TBL 19