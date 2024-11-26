Recap: Lightning 8, Avalanche 2

The Lightning broke franchise records, chased the opposing starting goalie midway through the first period and got back in the win column with an 8-2 beatdown over the Colorado Avalanche at AMALIE Arena on Monday.

Tampa Bay took a 5-1 advantage in the first period, one that saw forward Brandon Hagel set a new franchise record for most assists (four) by a single player in one period.

Hagel added a fifth in the second period when he set up Brayden Point, tying the franchise record for most assists in a game and giving the Bolts a 6-1 lead.

Colorado scored first in the third period on Ivan Ivan’s second goal of the night, but Jake Guentzel scored to regain a six-goal lead before Mikey Eyssimont’s first goal of the season made it 8-2.

Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory with 23 saves. Up next for Tampa Bay is a visit from the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, COL 0

5:41 Nick Perbix (2)

Defenseman Nick Perbix gave the home team the early lead after he found the puck in the high slot following a chance for the Lightning in tight to the Colorado net.

TBL 2, COL 0

7:46 Jake Guentzel (8) - Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Jake Guentzel scored on a power-play rush, slipping the puck through the pads of Colorado goalie Justus Annunen after bursting down the left side of the offensive zone.

TBL 2, COL 1

8:56 Ivan Ivan (4) - Valeri Nichushkin, Josh Manson

Colorado got on the scoreboard with a rebound goal one minute after Guentzel made it 2-0.

TBL 3, COL 1

10:03 Nikita Kucherov (12) - Hagel

Tampa Bay’s leading goalscorer in Nikita Kucherov wired a one-timer inside the right goalpost from the right faceoff circle just past the midway point of the first period.

TBL 4, COL 1

13:15 Luke Glendening (1) - Hagel - SH

Center Luke Glendening scored his first of the year by burying a rebound after a Brandon Hagel shot on a shorthanded 2-on-1.

TBL 5, COL 1

19:46 Anthony Cirelli (9) - Erik Cernak, Hagel

Anthony Cirelli extended his goal-scoring streak to six games in the closing seconds of the first period. Erik Cernak let a shot fly from the right point, and Cirelli found the rebound near the center hashmark before roofing it over Alexander Georgiev’s blocker.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, COL 7

2nd Period

TBL 6, COL 1

9:38 Brayden Point (12) - Hagel, Kucherov - PP

The second power-play goal of the night extended the Lightning lead in period two. Brayden Point scored from the bottom of the left circle after a pass from Hagel in the slot.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, COL 4

3rd Period

TBL 6, COL 2

1:08 Ivan (5) - Unassisted

Ivan scored his second goal of the night when his shot hit the post, then bounced off Vasilevskiy and into the net.

TBL 7, COL 2

3:09 Guentzel (9) - Perbix

Guentzel responded to the Ivan goal with his second tally of the night, breaking in alone before scoring through the wickets of Georgiev.

TBL 8, COL 2

4:44 Mikey Eyssimont (1) - Zemgus Girgensons

Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons broke up a clearing attempt by the Avalanche before feeding Eyssimont for a shot between the circles, which the latter shot through the glove of Georgiev for this first goal this season.

Total shots: TBL 33, COL 25