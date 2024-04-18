Recap: Lightning 6, Maple Leafs 4

The Lightning will head into the postseason on a high note following a 6-4 victory over the Maple Leafs in game no. 82 on Wednesday.

It was a solid night all around for the Bolts. Nikita Kucherov added another two points – including his 100th assist – to a record-setting campaign, the Bolts got contributions from depth players throughout the lineup and Matt Tomkins earned his third-career win in goal.

Now the attention turns to a First Round playoff matchup against Florida. The Bolts and Cats will get that series underway on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, TOR 0

3:58 Nick Paul (24) – Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba

The Lightning got the scoring started early in the first off a Toronto turnover in their own zone. Anthony Duclair linked up with Nick Paul open at the backdoor for a tap-in goal to give Tampa Bay an early lead.

TBL 2, TOR 0

6:14 Nikita Kucherov (44) – Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos

Less than three minutes later, Nikita Kucherov scored his 44th goal of the season to double Tampa Bay’s lead. On the rush, Brandon Hagel’s feed for Kucherov in the middle of the ice bounced off his stick and on goal, forcing Martin Jones to make a pad save. Kucherov continued his drive to the net and jammed home the rebound.

TBL 2, TOR 1

13:18 Ryan Reaves (4) – David Kampf, Connor Dewar

Toronto got on the board at 13:18 of the first period. Ryan Reaves’ one-timer from the high slot beat Matt Tomkins as he fought through a screen.

2nd Period

TBL 3, TOR 1

6:37 Anthony Duclair (24) – Nick Paul, Steven Stamkos

Slick passing from Tampa Bay was on display in their third goal. Steven Stamkos got the secondary assist, making a one-touch feed off a slap pass from the point to Nick Paul down low. Paul then played a behind-the-back cross-ice feed to Duclair to fire past Jones.

TBL 4, TOR 1

17:05 Brayden Point (46) – Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh – PPG

Kucherov became the first winger in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season with a helper on Brayden Point’s power play goal late in the second period. From his usual spot at the right circle, Kucherov fed Point for a one-timer from the bumper that beat Jones to extend the Bolts’ lead to three.

TBL 5, TOR 1

17:57 Brandon Hagel (26) – Calvin de Haan

The Bolts took advantage of Toronto not touching up after playing the puck with a high stick. With the puck deep in his own zone, Calvin de Haan played a stretch pass to Brandon Hagel in behind the Maple Leafs defensemen, and he converted on the breakaway.

3rd Period

TBL 6, TOR 1

11:27 Tanner Jeannot (7) – Mikey Eyssimont, Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot got in on the scoring, extending the lead to five midway through the third with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Jones.

TBL 6, TOR 2

14:02 TJ Brodie (1) – Connor Dewar, David Kampf

On a delayed penalty called against the Lightning, TJ Brodie’s shot from the point got through traffic in front and through Tomkins.

TBL 6, TOR 3

16:20 Pontus Holmberg (7) – Nicholas Robertson

Nicholas Robertson forced a turnover just inside the Lightning’s blue line. He fed Pontus Holmberg down low and he beat Tomkins on his forehand.

TBL 6, TOR 4

19:23 John Tavares (29) – William Nylander, Conor Timmins

Toronto opted to pull Jones late in the third and John Tavares rounded out the scoring, beating Tomkins with a shot from the right circle.