Recap: Lightning 5, Penguins 2

A late breakaway goal from Nikita Kucherov stood as the game-winner as the Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

The win closed a weekend back-to-back, one in which the Lightning left with three standings points after Saturday’s overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Rickard Rakell opened the scoring for Pittsburgh in the first period before Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored in the second period to claim the lead for the visitors.

Kevin Hayes’ power-play goal tied the game for the Penguins in the opening frames of period three, but Kucherov stripped a Penguin player of the puck at the offensive blueline and converted on the breakaway for a 3-2 lead with 3:03 remaining in the game.

A pair of empty-net goals for the Lightning put the finishing touches on the 5-2 win.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 31 saves for the win. Kucherov’s three points led Tampa Bay on a night forwards Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel also added two points apiece. The Lightning scored three goals on 16 shots against Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

Tampa Bay is now 23-15-3 and visits Boston on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

PIT 1, TBL 0

14:20 Rickard Rakell (22) - Bryan Rust, Marcus Pettersson

Pittsburgh claimed the game’s first lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first period. Forward Rickard Rakell found himself alone in front of the Lightning net after an unfortunate bounce for the visitors, and the forward scored

Shots on goal: PIT 14, TBL 2

Second period

TBL 1, PIT 1

6:54 Brandon Hagel (20) - Anthony Cirelli, Emil Lilleberg

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel scored his 20th goal of the season to tie Sunday’s game. Hagel faked a shot before skating around Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson and ripping a shot into the top right corner of the Penguins’ net.

TBL 2, PIT 1

Nikita Kucherov (19) - Victor Hedman, Jake Guentzel

The Lightning took their first lead of the night on a one-timer by Nikita Kucherov from the top of the offensive zone. Defenseman Victor Hedman passed it to Kucherov from the left corner, and Kucherov beat Jarry on the glove side.

Shots on goal: PIT 10, TBL 7

Third period

TBL 2, PIT 2

2:17 Kevin Hayes (7) - Rakell, Sidney Crosby - PP

Pittsburgh tied the game with a power-play goal early in the third period. Forward Kevin Hayes found a loose puck near the crease and buried the look after a Rakell shot.

TBL 3, PIT 2

16:57 Kucherov (20) - Unassisted

Kucherov’s second goal of the night came on a late breakaway and stood as the game-winner. The goal was the forward’s 20th of the season.

TBL 4, PIT 2

18:48 Cirelli (17) - Kucherov, Hagel - EN

Forward Anthony Cirelli extended Tampa Bay’s lead with an empty-net tally.

TBL 5, PIT 2

19:39 Nick Paul (11) - Guentzel, Ryan McDonagh - EN

Another empty-net goal, this time from Nick Paul, closed the scoring on Sunday.

Total shots: PIT 33, TBL 18