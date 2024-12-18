Recap: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 3

Nick Paul factored in on all three Tampa Bay Lightning goals in the second period on Tuesday, powering the Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at AMALIE Arena.

Paul’s three points led Tampa Bay, which saw goals from Luke Glendening, Paul, Jake Guentzel, Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point.

Guentzel’s goal extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games, the longest in the NHL this season.

Columbus scored three straight goals in the third period to make it 4-3, but Point's empty-netter, his 21st goal of the year, sealed a 5-3 win for Tampa Bay.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to help Tampa Bay improve to 17-10-2 this season.

The Lightning play the St. Louis Blues at home on Thursday.

Scoring Summary

First period

TBL 1, CBJ 0

3:21 Luke Glendening (2) - Nick Perbix, Emil Lilleberg

The Lightning needed less than four minutes to claim the game’s first goal on Tuesday, when forward Luke Glendening tipped home a deep shot from defenseman Nick Perbix.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, CBJ 5

Second period

TBL 2, CBJ 0

1:28 Nick Paul (7) - Unassisted

Nick Paul doubled Tampa Bay’s lead early in the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot.

TBL 3, CBJ 0

7:36 Jake Guentzel (18) - Paul

Forward Jake Guentzel extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games when he buried his own rebound on the rush following a zone entry from Paul.

TBL 4, CBJ 0

14:17 Mitchell Chaffee (6) - Paul, Hagel - PP

The Lightning took advantage of a five-minute power play opportunity to cap a big second period. Forward Mitchell Chaffee buried a shot inside the left post from the bumper position on the power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, CBJ 8

Third period

TBL 4, CBJ 1

7:23 Mikael Pyyhtia (2) - Sean Kuraly

Columbus got its first goal of the game in the third period. Forward Mikael Pyyhtia scored on a breakaway after a Lightning turnover.

TBL 4, CBJ 2

8:05 Adam Fantilli (6) - Kirill Marchenko

Columbus cut even further into the lead with an Adam Fantilli shot to capitalize on a 3-on-1 rush.

TBL 4, CBJ 3

14:11 Cole Sillinger (6) - Dmitri Voronkov, Marchenko - PP

Cole Sillinger pulled the visitors within a goal of the Lightning with a late power-play goal.

TBL 5, CBJ 3

17:51 Brayden Point (21) - Nikita Kucherov, Guentzel - EN

Brayden Point's empty-net goal cushioned the Lightning lead with just over two minutes remaining.

Total shots: TBL 32, CBJ 31