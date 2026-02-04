Recap: Lightning 4, Sabres 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday returned to Benchmark International Arena for an Atlantic Division clash with the Buffalo Sabres, and they brought their winning ways back with them.

The Lightning tied the game with 25.9 seconds left, and then Jake Guentzel scored in overtime for the 4-3 win.

Tampa Bay improves to 36-14-4 this season.

Nikita Kucherov got the scoring started with a goal midway through the first period, but the Sabres took a 2-1 lead with back-to-back goals from defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

A power-play goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand tied the game for the Lightning in the third, but Buffalo retook the lead late on a power-play goal.

Darren Raddysh tied the game with 25.9 seconds left on a 6-on-5 shot from the point, and Guentzel buried his breakaway with 15 seconds left in overtime to win.

Kucherov led all players with four points.

Tampa Bay plays its final game before the Olympic break this Thursday by hosting the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, BUF 0

10:24 Nikita Kucherov (29) - Jake Guentzel

Forward Jake Guentzel intercepted a Sabres pass in the offensive zone and passed to Nikita Kucherov, whose shot beat Buffalo goalie Colten Ellis glove-side.

TBL 1, BUF 1

16:53 Mattias Samuelsson (10) - Unassisted

The Sabres got the tying goal on a shot by defenseman Mattias Samuelsson from the left corner.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, BUF 9

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, BUF 4

Third period

BUF 2, TBL 1

4:08 Samuelsson (11) - Ryan McLeod, Jack Quinn

The Sabres took their first lead on Samuelsson's second goal of the night, this one a shot from the

BUF 2, TBL 2

8:53 Oliver Bjorkstrand (9) - Darren Raddysh, Kucherov - PP

A rebound goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand on the power play tied the game for the Lightning in the third period.

BUF 3, TBL 2

14:52 Josh Doan (18) - Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin - PP

The Sabres responded with a power-play goal of their own, theirs coming on a redirection off the skate of forward Josh Doan in front of the Lightning net.

BUF 3, TBL 3

19:33 Raddysh (17) - Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

Darren Raddysh tied the game on a one-timer atop the offensive zone with the Lightning net empty with 25.9 seconds left in regulation.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, BUF 8

Overtime

4:45 Guentzel (25) - Kucherov, Moser

Guentzel won the game on a breakaway in overtime.

Total shots: TBL 35, BUF 26