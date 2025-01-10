Recap: Lightning 4, Bruins 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning put the finishing touches on a quick two-game homestand by defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 at AMALIE Arena on Thursday.

A shorthanded goal by Anthony Cirelli opened the scoring with 5:53 left in the second period, and forward Mikey Eyssimont doubled Tampa Bay’s lead in the final minute of the middle frame.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei pulled Boston within a goal of the home team, but the Lightning added one into the empty net as well as a late power-play goal to win 4-1.

Brayden Point's power-play marker was the 600th point of his NHL career, and defenseman Ryan McDonagh hit 400 career points with his two-assist night.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the win, helping Tampa Bay improve to 22-15-2 this season.

The Lightning have a road back-to-back this weekend, beginning in New Jersey on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

None

Shots on goal: TBL 10, BOS 9

Second period

TBL 1, BOS 0

14:07 Anthony Cirelli (16) - Brandon Hagel, Ryan McDonagh - SH

Forward Anthony Cirelli caught Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman off guard after a shorthanded breakaway by Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel, and Cirelli buried the shot for the game’s first goal.

TBL 2, BOS 0

19:10 Mikey Eyssimont (4) - Nick Paul, McDonagh

Forward Mikey Eyssimont doubled the home team’s lead in the final minute of period two, beating Swayman with a shot low blocker.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, BOS 7

Third period

TBL 2, BOS 1

Mason Lohrei (2) - Andrew Peeke, Brad Marchand

2:05 Defenseman Mason Lohrei halved the Lightning lead in the opening minutes of the third period. Lohrei dragged the puck to the inner left hashmark before scoring on a shot.

TBL 3, BOS 1

18:28 Brandon Hagel (19) - Nikita Kucherov, Erik Cernak - EN

Hagel's second point of the net was the win-sealing empty-net goal.

TBL 4, BOS 1

Brayden Point (25) - Kucherov, Victor Hedman - PP

Brayden Point's 600th career point was a power-play goal and put an exclamation point on Thursday's win.

Total shots: TBL 31, BOS 28