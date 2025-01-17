Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - SO

The Tampa Bay Lightning got back in the win column on Thursday night, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout at AMALIE Arena to earn a season series split with their Western Conference opponent.

Jake Guentzel scored the lone goal in the three-round shootout.

Troy Terry opened the scoring for Anaheim in the first period, but Anthony Cirelli’s 18th goal of the season tied the game on the power play.

Another power-play goal, this time from Jake Guentzel, gave the host Lightning their first lead of the night 2:51 into the second period before Anaheim again tied the game.

Brayden Point’s team-leading 26th goal of the season made it 3-2 after a video review showed the puck had crossed the goal line late in period two, but another Anaheim goal tied the game midway through the third period.

The Lightning improved to 24-16-3 with the win. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 34 saves, while Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning offense with two assists.

Tampa Bay will host the Detroit Red Wings (21-19-4) on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

ANA 1, TBL 0

6:03 Troy Terry (15) - Ryan Strome, Brian Dumoulin

Anaheim claimed the game’s first lead shortly after a Tampa Bay power play had expired. Forward Troy Terry

TBL 1, ANA 1

14:19 Anthony Cirelli (18) - Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman - PP

The Lightning tied the game on a tap-in goal at the left post by forward Anthony Cirelli in the closing seconds of a power play

Shots on goal: TBL 12, ANA 10

Second period

TBL 2, ANA 1

2:51 Jake Guentzel (22) - Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh - PP

Tampa Bay’s first lead of the game came off the stick of Jake Guentzel, who scored on his own rebound on the power play following a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

TBL 2, ANA 2

11:26 Leo Carlsson (9) - Mason McTavish

Anaheim knotted the score 2-2 with forward Leo Carlsson’s shot from the right faceoff circle.

TBL 3, ANA 2

15:26 Brayden Point (26) - Kucherov, Nick Perbix

Brayden Point’s team-leading 26th goal of the year restored the home team’s lead on a 2-on-1 rush during 4-on-4 play. Point deked his way around the right side of the offensive zone, slipped the puck around Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal and slipped it over the goal line for the 3-2 lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, ANA 11

Third period

TBL 3, ANA 3

9:57 Robby Fabbri (7) - Jacob Trouba, Pavel Mintyukov

Anaheim tied the game with forward Robby Fabbri’s redirection midway through the third period.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, ANA 10

Overtime

None

Shootout

Guentzel

Total shots: TBL 37, ANA 37