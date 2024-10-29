Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Nick Paul delivers in overtime to lift the Bolts to a win over Nashville

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning went to overtime for the first time this season on Monday night at AMALIE Arena and left with a victory.

The Lightning won 3-2 in Steven Stamkos’ return to Tampa Bay.

Next up are the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 1, NSH 0
9:49 Brayden Point (6) - Jake Guentzel
Jake Guentzel prevented the breakout by Nashville on the right wall and the puck found Brayden Point, who toe dragged across the net before scoring his sixth goal of the season on a backhand shot.

TBL 2, NSH 0
19:24 Mitchell Chaffee (3) - Point
Forward Mitchell Chaffee scored his third goal of the season in the closing minute of the first period, deking to his forehand on a breakaway and shelving the puck into the top right corner.

Shots: TBL 11, NSH 9

2nd Period
TBL 2, NSH 1
10:19 Ryan O’Reilly (3) - Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos - PP
The Predators entered the scoring with a power-play goal by Ryan O’Reilly in front of the Lightning net.

TBL 2, NSH 2
18:40 Nyquist (3) - Stamkos, Brady Skjei
Gustav Nyquist tied the game in the dying minutes of the second period on a Lightning line change. Stamkos fed Nyquist for a free dash near the hashmarks, and the latter scored to knot the game 2-2.

Shots: NSH 14, TBL 4

3rd Period
None.

Overtime

TBL 3, NSH 2
3:22 Paul (3) - Guentzel

Total Shots: NSH 37, TBL 27

