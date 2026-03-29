Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry scored the game-winning goal 6 minutes, 52 seconds into the third period for a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena.

Neither team found the scoresheet in the first period before Nashville’s Joakim Kemell and Jake Guentzel traded goals in the second period.

Brandon Hagel gave the home team their first lead early in the third period, but Nashville tied the score 20 seconds later on a double deflection. Corey Perry then buried a loose puck at the net to reclaim the Lightning lead 6:52 into the third period.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 29 saves and Guentzel had a game-high three points for the Lightning, who are now 46-21-6 this season.

Tampa Bay continues the homestand this Tuesday with a visit from Atlantic Division opponent Montreal.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: NSH 10, TBL 1

Second period

NSH 1, TBL 0

8:31 Joakim Kemell (1) - Filip Forsberg, Justin Barron

The Predators got the game’s first goal on a breakaway chance that was called a goal after Predators forward Joakim Kemell was tripped into the net and the puck followed him in.

NSH 1, TBL 1

13:32 Jake Guentzel (35) - Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Tampa Bay tied the game with Jake Guentzel’s fourth goal in as many games. Darren Raddysh’s point shot hit a Nashville defensemen and bounced to Guentzel, who buried the second opportunity near the net.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, NSH 8

Third period

TBL 2, NSH 1

4:33 Brandon Hagel (35) - Jake Guentzel

Brandon Hagel’s shot from the high slot went off the left post and in for the Lightning lead.

TBL 2, NSH 2

4:53 Forsberg (34) - Fedor Svechkov, Adam Wilsby

A pair of bounces off Lightning players tied the game at two.

TBL 3, NSH 2

6:52 Corey Perry (15) - Guentzel, Emil Lilleberg

Tampa Bay retook the lead on Corey Perry’s deposit of a puck that slipped through the legpads of Nashville goalie Justus Annunen.

Total shots: NSH 31, TBL 28