Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

The Blues scored three unanswered goals to offset a 1-0 Tampa Bay lead on a Nick Perbix goal 2:39 into the second period, and a Victor Hedman goal in the third was as close as Tampa Bay would get to a comeback.

Tampa Bay is now 7-6-0 this season. Next on the Lightning schedule is a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers at AMALIE Arena this Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

None.

Shots: TBL 9, STL 3

2nd Period

TBL 1, STL 0

2:39 Nick Perbix (1) - Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov

Defenseman Nick Perbix dragged the puck through a St. Louis defender and slid the puck under the pad of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for his first goal of the year, opening the scoring on Tuesday.

TBL 1, STL 1

7:57 Oskar Sundqvist (1) - Matthew Kessel, Zack Bolduc

The Blues tied the game five minutes after Perbix’s goal when St. Louis forward Oscar Sundqvist scored on a rebound shot.

STL 2, TBL 1

18:25 Alexey Toropchenko (1) - Radek Faksa, Nathan Walker

Forward Alexey Toropchenko handed St. Louis its first lead of the game with less than two minutes left in the second period. Toropchenko was left alone in front of the Tampa Bay net and sent a shot into the upper right corner.

Shots: STL 12, TBL 6

3rd Period

STL 3, TBL 1

8:51 Jordan Kyrou (4) - Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad

Jordan Kyrou extended the St. Louis lead by tapping home a backdoor pass from Brayden Schenn nearly nine minutes into the third period.

STL 3, TBL 2

11:43 Victor Hedman (3) - Kucherov

Tampa Bay captain Victor Hedman kept the visitors in the game less than three minutes after the Kyrou goal, slapping a one-timer through a screened Binnington from atop the left face-off circle.

Total shots: STL 23, TBL 23