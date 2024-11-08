Recap: Flyers 2, Lightning 1 - SO

Thursday night’s Eastern Conference clash at AMALIE Arena saw the Tampa Bay Lightning take a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period, but the Philadelphia Flyers left with the win in the shootout.

Nikita Kucherov scored the game’s first goal thanks to a wraparound with 44.7 seconds remaining in the first period.

The Flyers tied the game with 4:16 left in regulation on an Owen Tippett goal. Tippett and teammate Travis Konecny then scored the only goals in the shootout.

The Lightning are now 7-6-1 and get a short break before their next game, set for Nov. 14 at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, PHI 0

19:15 Nikita Kucherov (11)

The NHL’s leading goalscorer made it 1-0 for the home team in the final minute of the first period on Thursday. Kucherov skated down the left side of the offensive zone and circled behind the net before scoring on a wraparound.

Shots: TBL 7, PHI 7

2nd Period

None.

Shots: PHI 13, TBL 10

3rd Period

TBL 1, PHI 1

15:44 Owen Tippett (3) - Travis Konecny

A backhand shot by Owen Tippett on a drive to the net near the left faceoff circle tied the game with just over four minutes remaining.

Overtime

None.

Shootout

Konecny, Tippett

Total shots: PHI 31, TBL 24