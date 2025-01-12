Recap: Devils 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning saw their first overtime action since Nov. 29 on Saturday, earning a standings point in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

New Jersey scored 8:10 into the game, but the Lightning tied the game less than two minutes later thanks to captain Victor Hedman.

New Jersey regained the lead in period two before Nikita Kucherov knotted the score once again in the third period with his breakaway goal. Stefan Noesen won the game in overtime for the home team.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the visitors, who are now 22-15-3 this season.

Tampa Bay visits the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-18-8) on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Scoring summary

First Period

NJD 1, TBL 0

8:10 Ondrej Palat (10) - Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt

Former Bolt Ondrej Palat deflected a shot that bounced into the net following a shot from the right point by defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

NJD 1, TBL 1

10:03 Victor Hedman (6) - Nick Paul

Tampa Bay’s captain evened the score with his shot from the left point 1:53 after Palat’s goal. Center Nick Paul won the faceoff at the left circle before tapping it back to Hedman, whose shot near the wall beat Markstrom in the top left corner of the net.

Shots on goal: NJD 14, TBL 9

Second Period

NJD 2, TBL 1

15:16 Jack Hughes (17) - Unassisted

New Jersey forward Jack Hughes entered the offensive zone and the high slot, where his shot deflected off a Lightning player’s stick and found the back of the Tampa Bay net to restore the home team’s lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, NJD 6

Third Period

TBL 2, NJD 2

8:05 Nikita Kucherov (18) - Brandon Hagel, Ryan McDonagh

Tampa Bay tied the game midway through the third period on a breakaway for its leading scorer in Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov took a tap pass from Hagel at the offensive blueline and shelved his shot past Markstrom.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, NJD 2

Overtime

NJD 3, TBL 2

3:10 Stefan Noesen (17) - Jesper Bratt - PP

A 4-on-3 power play in overtime ended with the game-winning goal for the home team on Saturday, as forward Stefan Noesen scored in the slot to end the game.

Total shots: TBL 25, NJD 25