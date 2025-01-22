Recap: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2

A late Montreal goal was the difference for the Bolts in Tuesday's loss at Bell Centre

MK0007 - GAME RECAP_ AWAY - 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed a Canadian back-to-back with a 3-2 loss in Montreal on Tuesday.

The Lightning are 25-18-3 this season and will look to get back in the win column when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Nikita Kucherov’s 70th point of the season started the scoring on Tuesday.

Kucherov found a loose puck in front of the Montreal net after chipping the puck into the offensive zone, and the forward’s shot beat Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault for the lead.

Jake Guentzel doubled the visitors’ lead early in the second, but Montreal tied the game with a pair of goals in 1 minute, 49 seconds in the second period.

The Canadiens took their first lead with 2:15 remaining to steal the victory.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves, while Montembeault had 33 for the win.

Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, MTL 0
14:20 Nikita Kucherov (22) - Anthony Cirelli, Emil Lilleberg
After Nikita Kucherov dumped the puck into the offensive zone, Anthony Cirelli won a puck race before tapping the puck to Kucherov in the slot. Kucherov fired the loose puck into the net for the opening goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, MTL 5

Second period
TBL 2, MTL 0
2:45 Jake Guentzel (24) - Mikey Eyssimont
Forward Jake Guentzel buried a one-time shot on the backhand in front of the net, depositing the puck after teammate Mikey Eyssimont had wrapped the puck around the Montreal net.

TBL 2, MTL 1
5:32 Juraj Slafkovsky (7) - Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson - PP
Montreal’s first goal of the night came on the power play early in period two. Forward Juraj Slafkovsky took the puck near the goal line and slipped it through a narrow opening low.

TBL 2, MTL 2
7:21 Alex Newhook (9) - Laine
A one-timer from the top of the offensive zone tied the game for Montreal, as forward Alex Newhook scored on a pass from Patrik Laine.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, MTL 9

Third period
MTL 3, TBL 2
17:44 Jake Evans (11) - Joel Armia, Alexandre Carrier
Jake Evans secured Montreal’s first lead in the game’s closing minutes, sending his one-timer from the left circle into the top half of the Lightning net with just over two minutes remaining.

Total shots: TBL 35, MTL 22

News Feed

‘It’s a big honor’: Tampa Bay’s Murdock helped craft 2025 Winter Classic arena

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

Nuts & Bolts: Back to work against the Habs

Recap: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

Lightning recall defenseman Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: The road trip opens in Toronto

Mishkin's Musings: On a monster month and the tightening Atlantic

Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Kucherov records 600th assist, Vasilevskiy steady as Bolts beat division rival Red Wings

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Red Wings 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Red Wings 1

Bonnie Saks honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning recall defenseman Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set sights on Red Wings at home

Two Minutes for Suiting: Winter '25 Line

Chaffee hopes to bring energy to Lightning with physicality

The Backcheck: Lightning fight for shootout victory over Anaheim on another milestone night for Hedman

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - SO