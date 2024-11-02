Recap: Wild 5, Lightning 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning saw their three-game winning streak come to a close in Minnesota on Friday.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the third period and finished with a game-high three points to help the host Wild to a 5-3 victory at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 17 saves.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, COL 0

19:15 Brayden Point (7) - Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel - PP

Tampa Bay claimed a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Brayden Point, who found a rebound in front of the Minnesota net after a Victor Hedman point shot in the final minute of the first period.

Shots: TBL 15, MIN 6

2nd Period

TBL 1, MIN 1

00:47 Eriksson Ek (5) - Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello

The Wild tied the game less than a minute into the second period. Kirill Kaprizov skated through the left faceoff circle before feeding Joel Eriksson Ek for a one-timer at the right circle.

Shots: TBL 7, MIN 7

3rd Period

MIN 2, TBL 1

2:41 Brock Faber (2) - Jake Middleton, Jakub Lauko

Minnesota claimed its first lead of the game in the earlygoing of the second period. Defenseman Brock Faber sent a snap shot from above the circles.

TBL 2, MIN 2

6:23 Jake Guentzel (5) - Hedman, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Forward Jake Guentzel tied the game on the second power-play goal of the night for Tampa Bay. Guentzel took a pass from Hedman at the left faceoff dot before ripping a shot through Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson.

MIN 3, TBL 2

14:37 Kaprizov (6) - Marco Rossi, Zuccarello

Kaprizov crashed the net and found a bouncing puck, putting it into the net to regain Minnesota's lead.

MIN 4, TBL 2

16:57 Matt Boldy (5) - EN

Forward Matt Boldy scored on an empty-net goal from center ice with just over three minutes remaining.

MIN 4, TBL 3

17:34 Nick Paul (4) - Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak

Lightning forward Nick Paul banged home a bouncing puck in front of the Minnesota net to get Tampa Bay back within a goal of the Wild late.

MIN 5, TBL 3

19:29 Kaprizov (7) - Frederick Gaudreau - EN

Kaprizov scored his third point of the night, closing the scoring on Friday with an empty-net goal.

Total shots: TBL 30, MIN 20