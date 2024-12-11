Recap: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

Goals off the rush from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Rogers Place.

McDavid scored the lone goal of the first period on a breakaway, but Tampa Bay’s Jake Guentzel tied the game 1-1 midway through period two after an Oilers turnover.

Leon Draisaitl became the first NHL player to score 20 goals this season following another breakaway for the home team. A game-tying goal for the Lightning was called off with 8.6 seconds remaining because the puck was played with a high stick.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves for the Lightning, while Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner finished with 21 saves.

Scoring Summary

First period

EDM 1, TBL 0

17:31 Connor McDavid (14) - Leon Draisaitl, Brett Kulak

After Edmonton had a goal waved off earlier in the period, captain Connor McDavid got the lead back for the home team in the closing minutes of the first. McDavid gathered the puck near the defensive blueline and rushed the length of the ice, breaking in alone before burying a forehand shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Shots on goal: EDM 8, TBL 7

Second period

TBL 1, EDM 1

10:02 Jake Guentzel (13) - Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point

Tampa Bay tied the game at its midway point off a Jake Guentzel goal in the high slot. Linemate Nikita Kucherov drove the puck through the right side of the offensive zone to the goal-line, where he then fed Guentzel. The latter snuck a shot through Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner’s blocker side for the tie.

EDM 2, TBL 1

11:58 Leon Draisaitl (20) - Unassisted

A breakaway by one of the NHL’s leading goal-scorers in Leon Draisaitl was stopped by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy minutes after the Guentzel goal, but a clearing attempt deflected off a Tampa player and into the net to give the lead back to Edmonton.

Shots on goal: EDM 11, TBL 7

Third period

None.

Total shots: EDM 25, TBL 22