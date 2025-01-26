Recap: Red Wings 2, Lightning 0

The Bolts end a four-game trip with a shutout loss in Detroit

TBLatDET_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

A redirection for rookie forward Marco Kasper was the only goal that beat either team’s goalie in Saturday’s 2-0 win for the Detroit Red Wings over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kasper scored on a netfront deflection, the puck hitting the right post and finding the back of the Tampa Bay net for a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.

An empty-net goal in the game’s final 30 seconds sealed the victory for Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

Saturday marks the first time this season that Tampa Bay has been shutout. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves, while Cam Talbot had a 28-save shutout for the Red Wings.

Tampa Bay is now 26-19-3 this season. They continue play on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: DET 13, TBL 7

Second period

DET 1, TBL 0

9:54 Marco Kasper (7) - J.T. Compher, Christian Fischer

The Red Wings opened the scoring midway through the game. Rookie Marco Kasper deflected a shot in front of the net, and the puck ricocheted off the post and in for a 1-0 lead.

Shots on goal: DET 12, TBL 9

Third period

DET 2, TBL 0

19:32 Michael Rasmussen (7) - Unassisted - EN

An empty-net goal for Detroit was the final score of the night.

Total shots: TBL 31, DET 28

