Recap: Stars 4, Lightning 2

Saturday’s NHL showing between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars saw a back-and-forth first period and a second period with no offense before a late burst gave the visiting Stars a 4-2 victory at AMALIE Arena.

Anthony Cirelli scored both goals for the Lightning, who had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period before Dallas scored three unanswered goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves for the home team, while Jake Oettinger left with 26 saves and the win.

The Lightning are now 10-7-2 and play the Colorado Avalanche (12-9-0) at 7 p.m. on Monday at home.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, DAL 0

4:09 Anthony Cirelli (7) - Brandon Hagel, Mitchell Chaffee

Anthony Cirelli scored a goal for a fifth-straight game to open the scoring on Saturday, burying a rebound shot past the blocker of Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.

TBL 1, DAL 1

6:05 Evgenii Dadonov (6) - Ilya Lyubushkin, Sam Steel

A point shot by Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin snuck past the goal-line after tapping the skate of forward Evgenii Dadanov, tying the game 1-1 less than two minutes after the 1-0 goal.

TBL 2, DAL 1

8:34 Cirelli - Lilleberg, Hagel

Cirelli scored his second rebound goal of the night to reclaim Tampa Bay’s lead, finding a blueline shot from Emil Lilleberg in the slot and spinning the rebound past Oettinger’s left leg.

TBL 2, DAL 2

15:49 Miro Heiskanen (3) - Matt Duchene

Dallas tied the game again with just over four minutes left in the first period on a shot by defenseman Miro Heiskanen from the left faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, DAL 10

2nd Period

None.

Shots on goal: DAL 9, TBL 8

3rd Period

DAL 3, TBL 2

6:55 Duchene (11) - Tyler Seguin

Dallas forward Matt Duchene gave Dallas its first lead of the night in the third period, finishing off a 3-on-1 rush with a shot from the right circle.

DAL 4, TBL 2

7:53 Roope Hintz (8) - Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson

A breakaway goal for Roope Hintz on the power play extended the visitors’ lead.

Total shots: TBL 29, DAL 28