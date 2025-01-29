Recap: Blackhawks 4, Lightning 1

An early lead for the home team wasn’t enough for a Tampa Bay win on Tuesday.

The home team didn’t require much time for the opening goal, as Brayden Point’s shot in front of the Chicago Blackhawks net made it 1-0 just 3:34 into the game.

The visitors then responded with four straight goals to leave AMALIE Arena with a 4-1 win.

Connor Bedard tied the game on the power play midway through the second period, and forward Landon Slaggert made it 2-1 Chicago in the closing minutes of the middle frame.

Ryan Donato extended the visitors' lead in period three.

Jonas Johansson finished with 16 saves for the Lightning, while Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom had 34

Tampa Bay is 26-20-3 this season and hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, CHI 0

3:34 Brayden Point (28) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel

The Lightning opened the scoring on Tuesday off the blade of Brayden Point. Tampa Bay’s leading goal-scorer buried his one-timer shot from the right side of the slot after a pass by Nikita Kucherov from behind the goal line.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, CHI 6

Second period

TBL 1, CHI 1

10:19 Connor Bedard (14) - Seth Jones, Nick Foligno - PP

Chicago’s leading scorer tied the game at the end of an extended power play for the visitors, as Connor Bedard buried a sharp angle shot from the right corner.

CHI 2, TBL 1

18:14 Landon Slaggert (2) - Lukas Reichel

Chicago rookie Landon Slaggert gave Chicago their first lead of the night on a one-time shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, CHI 6

Third period

CHI 3, TBL 1

8:02 Ryan Donato (15) - Seth Jones

A Chicago shot missed the net wide but bounced around the front of the net to a waiting Ryan Donato, who extended the Blackhawks’ lead from the left side of the goal.

CHI 4, TBL 1

19:03 Teuvo Teravainen (11) - Jason Dickinson - EN

An empty-net goal was the final score of the night.

Total shots: TBL 35, CHI 20