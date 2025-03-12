Recap: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Carolina scored the game’s first goal while shorthanded in the first period when forward Seth Jarvis’ shot on the rush made it 1-0 Hurricanes 4:29 into the game.

Carolina scored twice in the second period to further the lead. Tampa Bay rookie Gage Goncalves’ third goal of the season got Tampa Bay on the board early in period three.

Sean Walker restored the Carolina three-goal lead 1:48 later.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for Tampa Bay, while Pyotr Kochetkov posted 23 saves for Carolina to get the win.

The Lightning are now 37-23-4. Tampa Bay will look to get back in the win column when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First period

CAR 1, TBL 0

4:29 Seth Jarvis (26) - Sebastian Aho - SH

A Seth Jarvis shot from the left faceoff circle found the top right corner of the Lightning net for a 1-0 lead with two seconds left on a Lightning power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, CAR 8

Second period

CAR 2, TBL 0

12:56 Jordan Martinook (12) - Unassisted

Carolina extended its lead in period two when forward Jordan Martinook snuck a backhand shot into the back of the net from near the bottom of the right circle near the goal line after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

CAR 3, TBL 0

19:16 Jack Roslovic (20) - Taylor Hall, Jalen Chatfield

A 2-on-1 opportunity for Carolina was finished with a shot by Jack Roslovic to make it 3-0 in the final minute of the second period.

Shots on goal: CAR 15, TBL 6

Third period

CAR 3, TBL 1

4:38 Gage Goncalves (3) - Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh

Tampa Bay got on the scoreboard early in period three thanks to rookie Gage Goncalves, who took advantage of Anthony Cirelli’s netfront screen to score on his shot from the high slot.

CAR 4, TBL 1

6:26 Sean Walker (3) - Jordan Staal

Carolina regained its three-goal lead when defenseman Sean Walker walked from the left side of the offensive zone to the right before scoring on a point shot inside the left post.

Total shots: CAR 31, TBL 24