Prospect Camp Watch: Niko Huuhtanen

The Lightning’s top upcoming players are set to report to Prospect Camp on September 11 and the NHL Rookie Showcase to follow in Nashville on September 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com. We’ll also be keeping an extra set of eyes on five of Tampa Bay’s intriguing prospects here on the site, starting with a set of previews to get you up to snuff ahead of camp. See you at puck drop.

Name: Niko Huuhtanen

Age: 21

Position: RW

Shoots: R

Drafted: 224th Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2021

2023-24 season: Jukurit (Liiga): 52 GP, 19-27-46

The secret may be out on the Lightning’s rising hidden gem after Huuhtanen dropped 46 points in Finland’s top professional league last season—one of the better leagues in the world outside the NHL. Now the 6’2” Finnish forward is on track to open the season in Syracuse after signing an entry-level contract last year.

Huuhtanen boasts a strong, physical build, a powerful shot and isn’t afraid to battle for the puck down low. He also notched a two-assist game during his first four showings with the Crunch in last year’s Calder Cup. Huuhtanen will bring high upside and imposing expectations into his first full year as a pro, but he has the skills and natural ability to pull it off.

Quick Hits:

