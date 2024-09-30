Platinum hip hop artist Doechii tapped to headline Lightning's GAME ONe Opening Day 2024

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that Tampa native and #1 Billboard Charting artist, Doechii, will headline GAME ONe Opening Day 2024 with a free, special music performance on Ford Thunder Alley.

Doechii recently announced Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour – a headline run in support of her critically acclaimed mixtape, which was released last Friday via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. The tour will kick off on October 11 in Atlanta, GA at The Loft and include shows at Webster Hall in New York City (October 15) and The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA (November 3). In addition to eight U.S. dates, Doechii will play shows in Berlin, Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

In a four-star review, Rolling Stone hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as ““one of the year’s most fully-realized breakout albums.” Read Rolling Stone’s interview with Doechii HERE. Complex named the mixtape as “one of the best rap projects of 2024” while NPR called it a “thrilling experience.” After gaining 600 million plus global streams for last year, she continued to build her momentum when she popped out to Los Angeles to open for Beyoncé. That same fall, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess hit the road with Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour dates. Doechii has cemented herself as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing.

Following Doechii’s performance, emerging singer, songwriter, and musician Kevin Smiley will take the stage and perform for the second half of the free music performance. One of music’s most intriguing new voices, Smiley has garnered widespread attention and viral success, leading him to work with respected producers and writers, such as Jacob Durrett (Morgan Wallen, Hardy), Mark Holman (ERNEST, Luke Bryan), Marty James (Bailey Zimmerman, Luis Fonsi) and Dallas Wilson (Lainey Wilson, Teddy Swims) and release three singles: "Matador" feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again," “Heart to Break” and “Paralyzed,” the latter of which Rolling Stone selected as a “Song You Need to Know” and has received over 20 million cumulative views to date. Smiley is continuing to work on new music and will release his debut EP this fall.

GAME ONe Opening Day 2024 is a day-long event to celebrate the opening of the 2024-25 Lightning season and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, packed with the return of the blue carpet walk, electrifying live entertainment, giveaways and special surprises. Throughout the afternoon, fans will have the chance to win more than $20,000 in giveaways, including tickets to 2024-25 regular season Lightning games, future concert and event tickets, autographed memorabilia, retail gift cards and much more. Plus, starting at 3 p.m., indulge in delectable food and beverage specials on Ford Thunder Alley with local food trucks, featuring 50 percent off beer, soda, water, snacks and grill carts.

Families can enjoy a variety of activities in the Kids Zone on Channelside Drive, including face painting, ball hockey, balloon animals and much more. The day will also feature special guest appearances from Bolts broadcast talent and alumni. Those without tickets are welcomed to join fellow fans to cheer on the Lightning at an exclusive watch party on Ford Thunder Alley, followed by a post-game party at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The event timeline for GAME ONe Opening Day 2024 is listed below. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit www.TampaBayLightning.com/GAMEONe.

Schedule for GAME ONe Opening Day 2024

3:00 pm Event Start | Music | Food and Beverage Specials

3:45 pm Blue Carpet Walk​ and Player Arrivals

4:45 pm Performance by Doechii on Ford Thunder Alley Stage

5:30 pm Doors Open​ | Performance by Kevin Smiley on Ford Thunder Alley Stage

7:00 pm Puck Drop | Watch Party Starts​ for Fans Without Tickets to the Game

10:00 pm Game Ends | 1-hour Post-Game Party​ | Music

