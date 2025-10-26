Nuts & Bolts: Vegas in town to wrap up the weekend

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Vegas on Sunday.

When: Sunday, October 26 - 5 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

Tampa Bay closes a home back-to-back on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights...Tampa Bay holds a 6-5-3 record all-time against Vegas, one that includes a 3-1-3 run on home ice...Saturday marks the first of two meetings between the teams this season and will be followed by a Nov. 6 game in Las Vegas...Nikita Kucherov is Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader versus Vegas, posting 6-16—22 in 12 games. Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 1-12—13 in 12 games...The Lightning went 1-1-0 against the Golden Knights a season ago, winning an Oct. 17 game 4-3 before a March 23 game by a 4-2 score on the road...Kucherov (3-0—3) and JJ Moser (1-2—3) co-led Tampa Bay in scoring against Vegas a season ago....Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against the Western Conference opponent in 2024-25, posting an .889 save percentage and stopping 48 of 54 shots on goal between the games...Vasilevskiy is 6-5-3 in his career against Vegas with an .894 save percentage...Jonas Johansson has never faced Vegas in his NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, October 28 at Nashville Predators

Thursday, October 30 vs. Dallas Stars

Sunday, November 2 at Utah Mammoth