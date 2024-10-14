Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host the Canucks in home opener

The Bolts return to AMALIE Arena on Tuesday night to face Vancouver

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ HOME _ 1920 x 1080vsVAN
By Tampa Bay Lightning
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 15 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mikey Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
Fans in Tampa will see the Lightning at AMALIE Arena this Tuesday as the 2024-25 home schedule opens with a visit from the Vancouver Canucks of the Western Conference...The Bolts split two games with the Canucks in 2023-24, winning the first matchup 4-3 in October before falling to Van- couver in a 4-1 loss on Dec. 12... Four players—Nikita Kucherov (2 goals), Nick Paul (1 goal, 1 as- sist), Brayden Point (1-1) and Brandon Hagel (0-2)—co-led the Lightning in scoring against Vancou- ver last year with two points each...The Lightning are 20-18-5 all-time against the Canucks, including 12-8-2 at home. Kucherov leads active Bolts in career scoring against Vancouver with nine goals and 11 assists in 17 games, posting nine different 2-point games against the Canadian opponent...Point is also a point-per-game player when facing Vancouver, posting five goals and eight assists in 13 games. Point scored 1-3—4 against Vancouver on Jan. 7, 2020 to tie alum Stephane Richer (2-2—4 on March 18, 1998) for most points by a Bolt in a single game against the Canucks.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, October 17 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Saturday, October 19 at Ottawa Senators
Monday, October 21 at Toronto Maple Leafs

News Feed

Lightning to host food & supply drive to support local relief efforts

Guentzel settling in on Lightning's top line

Lightning to offer discounted tickets to first three home games in the wake of Hurricanes Milton & Helene

The Backcheck: Bolts open season with a victory in Raleigh

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 1

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning kick off 2024-25 in Raleigh

Saturday's Lightning game versus Carolina postponed

Lightning assign D Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse and release F Logan Brown from PTO

Monday's Lightning game versus Nashville cancelled

Lightning reduce training camp roster by nine

Lightning recall forward Gabriel Szturc from AHL Syracuse

Lightning announce numerous enhancements to AMALIE Arena

Lightning to host 2024 USA Hockey Warrior Classic

Victor Hedman donation highlights Lightning's Community Kickoff

Lightning Foundation announces recipients of $2 million Hurricane Helene relief grant

Lightning recall forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse

Lightning Victor & Sanna Hedman pledge $150,000 to hurricane relief