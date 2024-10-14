Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host the Canucks in home opener

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 15 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Fans in Tampa will see the Lightning at AMALIE Arena this Tuesday as the 2024-25 home schedule opens with a visit from the Vancouver Canucks of the Western Conference...The Bolts split two games with the Canucks in 2023-24, winning the first matchup 4-3 in October before falling to Van- couver in a 4-1 loss on Dec. 12... Four players—Nikita Kucherov (2 goals), Nick Paul (1 goal, 1 as- sist), Brayden Point (1-1) and Brandon Hagel (0-2)—co-led the Lightning in scoring against Vancou- ver last year with two points each...The Lightning are 20-18-5 all-time against the Canucks, including 12-8-2 at home. Kucherov leads active Bolts in career scoring against Vancouver with nine goals and 11 assists in 17 games, posting nine different 2-point games against the Canadian opponent...Point is also a point-per-game player when facing Vancouver, posting five goals and eight assists in 13 games. Point scored 1-3—4 against Vancouver on Jan. 7, 2020 to tie alum Stephane Richer (2-2—4 on March 18, 1998) for most points by a Bolt in a single game against the Canucks.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, October 17 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, October 19 at Ottawa Senators

Monday, October 21 at Toronto Maple Leafs