Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host division rival Bruins on Thursday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.
When: Thursday, January 9 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Gage Goncalves
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the season series against their Atlantic Division opponent Boston Bruins on Thursday at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 37-62-19 all-time against the Bruins, including 8-7-1 across the past five seasons...Tampa Bay went 3-1-0 against the Bruins last season, winning both games at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay won 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 20, lost 7-3 on Jan. 6 and then closed the season series with a 3-2 shootout win on Feb. 13 and a 3-1 win on March 27...Nikita Kucherov led the Bolts in scoring against Boston last season with 3-3—6, and Brandon Hagel also averaged a point per game with 1-3—4...Vincent Lecavalier leads the all-time scoring list against the Bruins with 20-29—49. Steven Stamkos is second with 27-14—41...Victor Hedman leads active play- ers with 9-21—30 in 53 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 2-1-0 against the Bruins in 2023-24 with an .897 save percentage...Jonas Johansson was 1-0 with an .852 save percentage...With a 9-11-2 all-time record, Vasilevskiy leads the team in career wins against Boston and has a .915 SV%.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2025 Gasparilla Collection
Gear up tonight with the exclusive Gasparilla-inspired collection, only at Tampa Bay Sports. Check out the full collection, in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 9 vs. Boston Bruins
Saturday, January 11 at New Jersey Devils
Sunday, January 12 at Pittsburgh Penguins