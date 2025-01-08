Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host division rival Bruins on Thursday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 9 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the season series against their Atlantic Division opponent Boston Bruins on Thursday at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 37-62-19 all-time against the Bruins, including 8-7-1 across the past five seasons...Tampa Bay went 3-1-0 against the Bruins last season, winning both games at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay won 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 20, lost 7-3 on Jan. 6 and then closed the season series with a 3-2 shootout win on Feb. 13 and a 3-1 win on March 27...Nikita Kucherov led the Bolts in scoring against Boston last season with 3-3—6, and Brandon Hagel also averaged a point per game with 1-3—4...Vincent Lecavalier leads the all-time scoring list against the Bruins with 20-29—49. Steven Stamkos is second with 27-14—41...Victor Hedman leads active play- ers with 9-21—30 in 53 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 2-1-0 against the Bruins in 2023-24 with an .897 save percentage...Jonas Johansson was 1-0 with an .852 save percentage...With a 9-11-2 all-time record, Vasilevskiy leads the team in career wins against Boston and has a .915 SV%.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 9 vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, January 11 at New Jersey Devils

Sunday, January 12 at Pittsburgh Penguins