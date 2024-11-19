Nuts & Bolts: Lightning hit the road to visit Penguins

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 19 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning will open a three-game season series against the Pittsburgh Penguins this Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena...Tampa Bay is 45-53-9 all-time against the Penguins, including 5-6-1 across the last five seasons...The Penguins won two of the three games between the teams last season, winning a Nov. 30 game 4-2 before Tampa Bay won 3-1 on Dec. 6. The Penguins won the final game 5-4 on April 6...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning in scoring against Pittsburgh last year with 1-6—7, and Victor Hedman had 0-6—6...Steven Stamkos led in goals with three...Stamkos is the franchise’s all- time leader in scoring against Pittsburgh with 18-30—48 in 44 games...Kucherov leads active players with 9-26—35 in 27 games, and Hedman has 4-28—32 in 42 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy played all three games against the Penguins last season, finishing 1-2-0 with an .889 save percentage...The goalie holds a 10-7-1 career record against Pittsburgh with a .903 career save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Stars

Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche