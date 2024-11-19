Nuts & Bolts: Lightning hit the road to visit Penguins

Tampa Bay opens a quick two-game trip on Tuesday in the Steel City

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ AWAY _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 19 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning will open a three-game season series against the Pittsburgh Penguins this Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena...Tampa Bay is 45-53-9 all-time against the Penguins, including 5-6-1 across the last five seasons...The Penguins won two of the three games between the teams last season, winning a Nov. 30 game 4-2 before Tampa Bay won 3-1 on Dec. 6. The Penguins won the final game 5-4 on April 6...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning in scoring against Pittsburgh last year with 1-6—7, and Victor Hedman had 0-6—6...Steven Stamkos led in goals with three...Stamkos is the franchise’s all- time leader in scoring against Pittsburgh with 18-30—48 in 44 games...Kucherov leads active players with 9-26—35 in 27 games, and Hedman has 4-28—32 in 42 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy played all three games against the Penguins last season, finishing 1-2-0 with an .889 save percentage...The goalie holds a 10-7-1 career record against Pittsburgh with a .903 career save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Sportiqe Bone Collection
Your favorite Lightning collab has another collection launch, check out the Sportiqe Bone Collection. Available in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Stars
Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche

News Feed

A young cancer survivor's triumph at Coop's Catch

Lightning game versus Carolina Hurricanes rescheduled to January 7

Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Third Star of the Week

Lightning re-assign forward Gage Goncalves to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Vasy shines in 4-0 shutout victory over Devils

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 0

Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 0

Amy Hull honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Devils meet for the second time this season

'I have never seen anything like it': Ben Bishop knew Vasy was destined for greatness

The Backcheck: Bolts knock off Jets on Vasilevskiy's milestone night

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Jets 1

Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 300th career NHL win

Recap: Lightning 4, Jets 1

 Jim Meyers honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning not backing down ahead of rematch with NHL’s top team 

Two Minutes for Suiting: The Bolts Are Back in Style

Nuts & Bolts: Back in action against Winnipeg