Nuts & Bolts: Lightning at Leafs to open the back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

When: Monday, November 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Alex Barre-Boulet - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Brayden Point - Brandon Hagel

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Zach Bogosian

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Maple Leafs are playing the second of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Scotiabank Arena…TOR defeated the Bolts in overtime 4-3 Oct. 21 at AMALIE Arena in the first meeting of the season…Steven Stamkos is riding a seven-game point streak vs. TOR (2-9—11) and has points in 16 of his last 20 games vs. TOR (6-24—30)…Stamkos has found the scoresheet in four of his last five road games at TOR (3-8—11)…Nikita Kucherov has recorded points in 13 of his last 14 contests vs. TOR (11-9—20) and has points in 12 of his 15 career road games at TOR (7-13—20)…Mikhail Sergachev has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games vs. TOR (1-4—5)…The Bolts are 6-3-1 in their last 10 road games at TOR and 3-5-2 in the last 10 meetings overall…Tampa Bay is 45-52-9 with two ties all-time vs. TOR, including a road record of 22-26-5 with one tie…Stamkos (22-40— 62) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. TOR and is tied with Vincent Lecavalier (22-30—52) for the all-time lead in goals.

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body, Day-to-Day

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 7 at Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, November 11 vs. Carolina Hurricanes