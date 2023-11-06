Nuts & Bolts: Lightning at Leafs to open the back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
When: Monday, November 6 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Forwards
Alex Barre-Boulet - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Mikey Eyssimont - Brayden Point - Brandon Hagel
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Zach Bogosian
Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Monday's Matchup
The Lightning and Maple Leafs are playing the second of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Scotiabank Arena…TOR defeated the Bolts in overtime 4-3 Oct. 21 at AMALIE Arena in the first meeting of the season…Steven Stamkos is riding a seven-game point streak vs. TOR (2-9—11) and has points in 16 of his last 20 games vs. TOR (6-24—30)…Stamkos has found the scoresheet in four of his last five road games at TOR (3-8—11)…Nikita Kucherov has recorded points in 13 of his last 14 contests vs. TOR (11-9—20) and has points in 12 of his 15 career road games at TOR (7-13—20)…Mikhail Sergachev has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games vs. TOR (1-4—5)…The Bolts are 6-3-1 in their last 10 road games at TOR and 3-5-2 in the last 10 meetings overall…Tampa Bay is 45-52-9 with two ties all-time vs. TOR, including a road record of 22-26-5 with one tie…Stamkos (22-40— 62) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. TOR and is tied with Vincent Lecavalier (22-30—52) for the all-time lead in goals.
Injuries
Tyler Motte - Upper-body, Day-to-Day
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
MSX Launch
Take your activewear collection to the next level, with the Tampa Bay Lightning MSX by Michael Strahan collection, now available. Shop the collection now, at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 7 at Montreal Canadiens
Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Buy Tickets
Saturday, November 11 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Buy Tickets