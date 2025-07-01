‘It really means a lot’: Goncalves re-signs with Lightning on two-year deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off 2025 NHL free agency by retaining the talents of a player their fans got to know well last season.

Tampa Bay announced a fresh two-year deal for young forward Gage Goncalves, who just wrapped up his rookie season in the NHL. The 24-year-old forward signed a two-year contract with a $1.2 million AAV.

Goncalves spoke via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon and shared his excitement to stay in Tampa Bay. Goncalves was originally a second-round draft pick by the Lightning in 2020 and has spent his entire professional career with the organization between the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League and the Lightning.

"All we've ever kind of known is Tampa and Syracuse and the way the development staff is and everybody in that organization,” Goncalves said. “It really means a lot to sign this deal with them, and hopefully I can just keep growing as a player and kind of as a person in Tampa.”

Goncalves scored eight goals and 20 points across 60 NHL games with Tampa Bay last season, his first extended NHL look. He scored 11 points across his final 19 regular season games with the Lightning, and his 20 points tied him for the most points by a Lightning rookie over the last five seasons (Nick Perbix 2022-23).

He then followed that with his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs goal, and his four playoff points tied Nikita Kucherov for second-most on the Lightning.

Goncalves hopes to build on that offense this season.

“I definitely want to shoot the puck a little bit more this year and be more of a dual threat because I think it just helps our team, and it makes good players a lot better if they can kind of have that double threat to them,” he said. “But I'd still say playmaking is probably my best ability.”

He said his teammates helped him greatly throughout the season, particularly crediting forward Nick Paul for welcoming both him and Conor Geekie to the NHL. Texts were starting to roll in for Goncalves from his teammates on Tuesday, and he’s excited to share the ice with them again this winter.

“I think the biggest guy that kind of helped me just grow with my confidence and my game is definitely Nick Paul. He's kind of been like a little bit of an older brother…He's been unbelievable,” Goncalves said, “whether it's just going for dinner, talking about the game or not getting too high or too low on the bench if something good happens…They’re pretty fired up, and I’m excited to see them there in a couple of weeks.”

Lightning add more players Tuesday

Goncalves’ signing started the day, but Tampa Bay made multiple other transactions, some of them including more familiar faces:

The Lightning added 26-year-old forward Pontus Holmberg to the fold on a two-year, one-way contract worth an AAV of $1.55 million.