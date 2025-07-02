Holmberg ‘excited’ for opportunity with Tampa Bay Lightning

When Pontus Holmberg wasn’t tendered a qualifying offer by the Toronto Maple Leafs this spring, the restricted free agent was suddenly an unrestricted free agent with decisions to make and was unsure where his next NHL home would be.

Then his phone rang, and he learned that the Tampa Bay Lightning were interested in bringing him aboard. A lot of the stress quickly subsided.

The Lightning worked with Holmberg and on Tuesday announced a two-year contract with a $1.55 million AAV. The 26-year-old forward spoke on Wednesday, and he is excited for his new chapter with a winning organization.

“First of all, it’s a really good team,” Holmberg said via Zoom when asked what excited him about Tampa Bay. “This is a winning team."

Holmberg played 68 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists for a career-high 19 points. Holmberg has 30 goals and 49 points with a plus-15 rating in 159 career NHL games, all in Toronto.

The Swedish forward said fans can expect a physical playing style that prioritizes responsible defense.

“They can expect hard work of course,” Holmberg said. “I’m a pretty strong guy in the corner with the puck, good puck protection. Then I hope I can score a little bit more than last season. I know I can do more offensively, but my game starts with defense."

Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois spoke on Wednesday, saying the Lightning organization is excited to add Holmberg to the NHL roster. BriseBois said the forward adds to a steady defensive team, and he also thinks Holmberg will be able to elevate his offensive game in Tampa Bay.

Holmberg is likely to begin the 2025-26 season at center but can also play wing.

"Good teammate, works hard. He's a pest, goes to the hard areas, takes pride in his work ethic and in being particularly competitive and feisty, draws penalties,” BriseBois said of Holmberg. "Our model is to be a really good defensive team, a really good 5-on-5 team. He allows us to be an even better version of that model. That's why we brought him in.”

Holmberg has previously played with Victor Hedman, joining the Lightning captain with Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship tournament.

Prior to playing in the NHL, Holmberg helped Växjö Lakers HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to an SHL title in 2021. He scored seven goals and 14 points in 14 playoff games and was named playoffs MVP as well as Swedish Forward of the Year.