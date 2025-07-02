Holmberg ‘excited’ for opportunity with Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay added the Swedish forward after he wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from Toronto

Holmberg Feature
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

When Pontus Holmberg wasn’t tendered a qualifying offer by the Toronto Maple Leafs this spring, the restricted free agent was suddenly an unrestricted free agent with decisions to make and was unsure where his next NHL home would be.

Then his phone rang, and he learned that the Tampa Bay Lightning were interested in bringing him aboard. A lot of the stress quickly subsided.

The Lightning worked with Holmberg and on Tuesday announced a two-year contract with a $1.55 million AAV. The 26-year-old forward spoke on Wednesday, and he is excited for his new chapter with a winning organization.

“First of all, it’s a really good team,” Holmberg said via Zoom when asked what excited him about Tampa Bay. “This is a winning team."

Holmberg played 68 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists for a career-high 19 points. Holmberg has 30 goals and 49 points with a plus-15 rating in 159 career NHL games, all in Toronto.

The Swedish forward said fans can expect a physical playing style that prioritizes responsible defense.

“They can expect hard work of course,” Holmberg said. “I’m a pretty strong guy in the corner with the puck, good puck protection. Then I hope I can score a little bit more than last season. I know I can do more offensively, but my game starts with defense."

Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois spoke on Wednesday, saying the Lightning organization is excited to add Holmberg to the NHL roster. BriseBois said the forward adds to a steady defensive team, and he also thinks Holmberg will be able to elevate his offensive game in Tampa Bay.

Holmberg is likely to begin the 2025-26 season at center but can also play wing.

"Good teammate, works hard. He's a pest, goes to the hard areas, takes pride in his work ethic and in being particularly competitive and feisty, draws penalties,” BriseBois said of Holmberg. "Our model is to be a really good defensive team, a really good 5-on-5 team. He allows us to be an even better version of that model. That's why we brought him in.”

Holmberg has previously played with Victor Hedman, joining the Lightning captain with Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship tournament.

Prior to playing in the NHL, Holmberg helped Växjö Lakers HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to an SHL title in 2021. He scored seven goals and 14 points in 14 playoff games and was named playoffs MVP as well as Swedish Forward of the Year.

News Feed

Lightning sign forward Jakob Pelletier to a three-year contract

2025 Dev Camp Notebook: Gauthier’s growth and Steen’s international year

‘It really means a lot’: Goncalves re-signs with Lightning on two-year deal

Lightning sign forward Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract

Lightning sign forward Boris Katchouk to a two-way contract

Lightning sign defenseman Simon Lundmark to a two-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign forward Nick Abruzzese to a one-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign goaltender Ryan Fanti to a one-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign forward Tristan Allard to a two-year, entry-level contract

Lightning re-sign forward Gage Goncalves to a two-year contract

Lightning goalie prospect Meneghin continues to play in honor of late father

2025 Development Camp Notebook: Introductions, skating tests and P.C. Labrie’s return

Lightning leaders happy with eight selections from 2025 NHL Draft class

Lightning announce 2025 Development Camp roster and schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning make eight picks during Day 2 of 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning make four selections in Round 7 at 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning select Everett Baldwin with 151st overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Lightning select Aiden Foster with 127th overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft