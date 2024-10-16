Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand wraps up against Vegas

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 17 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Conor Sheary

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Thursday for the first edition of a two-game series between the clubs this season...Tampa Bay swept the Golden Knights last year, winning a Dec. 21 game 5-4 before taking the March 19 rematch by a 5-3 score...Forward Nikita Kucherov scored 2-5—7 to lead Tampa Bay in scoring against Vegas last year. Brayden Point scored 4-1—5 in the series, while Nick Paul (1-2—3) and Victor Hedman (0-3—3) each had a 3-point night against Vegas on Dec. 21...Kucherov leads the franchise in career scoring against the Golden Knights with 3-16—19 in 10 games. Point has nine goals in 10 games against Vegas, while Hedman has a stat line of 1-10—11 in 10 games...The Lightning are 5-4-3 all-time against the Golden Knights since the latter joined the NHL prior to the 2017-18 season. Vegas has outscored the Lightning 40-39 across the 12 career games...Andrei Vasilevskiy has started all 12 of the franchise’s games against Vegas. The goalie has 332 saves on 371 shots for an .895 career save percentage against Vegas.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, October 19 at Ottawa Senators

Monday, October 21 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, October 22 at New Jersey Devils