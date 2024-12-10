Nuts & Bolts: Late night hockey in Edmonton

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, December 10 - 9 p.m. ET
Where: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Monday's practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - J.J. Moser
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Tuesday's Matchup
\The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the defending Clarence S. Campbell Bowl winners for the first time this season when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Rogers Place...Tampa Bay is 21-20-5 all-time against Edmonton, including 4-3-0 in the past five seasons...The Lightning swept Edmonton in a two-game series last season, winning 6-4 on Nov. 18 before taking a 7-4 win on Dec. 14...Steven Stamkos (5-1—6) and \Nikita Kucherov (3-3—6) each had six points against the Oilers last season, and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had four (1-3—4). Brayden Point and defenseman Darren Raddysh each had three assists, while Nick Paul, Conor Sheary and Mikey Eyssimont all contributed with two points...Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson split the starts against the Oilers in net last season, each finishing 1-0...Vasilevskiy made 53 saves for a .930 save percentage in December, and Johansson made 38 saves for a .905 save percentage in November...Vasilevskiy is 6-3-0 in his career against Edmonton with a .905 save percentage.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 12 at Calgary Flames
Saturday, December 14, at Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, December 17 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets