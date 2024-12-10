Nuts & Bolts: Late night hockey in Edmonton

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, December 10 - 9 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - J.J. Moser

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

\The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the defending Clarence S. Campbell Bowl winners for the first time this season when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Rogers Place...Tampa Bay is 21-20-5 all-time against Edmonton, including 4-3-0 in the past five seasons...The Lightning swept Edmonton in a two-game series last season, winning 6-4 on Nov. 18 before taking a 7-4 win on Dec. 14...Steven Stamkos (5-1—6) and \Nikita Kucherov (3-3—6) each had six points against the Oilers last season, and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had four (1-3—4). Brayden Point and defenseman Darren Raddysh each had three assists, while Nick Paul, Conor Sheary and Mikey Eyssimont all contributed with two points...Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson split the starts against the Oilers in net last season, each finishing 1-0...Vasilevskiy made 53 saves for a .930 save percentage in December, and Johansson made 38 saves for a .905 save percentage in November...Vasilevskiy is 6-3-0 in his career against Edmonton with a .905 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 12 at Calgary Flames

Saturday, December 14, at Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets