Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the Kraken

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

When: Monday, October 30 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Alex Barre-Boulet - Braydent Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Brandon Hagel

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Waltteri Merela

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Conor Sheary

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Kraken are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. SEA last season, winning both games by a combined score of 10-3... Brandon Hagel (1-2—3), Victor Hedman (1-2—3) and Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) were tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. SEA last season... Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in each of his four career games vs. SEA (2-4—6)...Hedman has also pointed in each of his four career games vs. SEA (3-3—6)...Kucherov has recorded five points in three career games vs. SEA (1-4—5)...Brayden Point has posted a multi-point effort in two of his three career games vs. SEA (1-3—4)...Hagel has pointed in each of his three career games vs. SEA (2-2—4)...Anthony Cirelli has recorded three points over his last three contests vs. SEA (1-2—3)...Conor Sheary has four points in his three career games vs. SEA (3-1—4)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals and conceded two or fewer goals in each of their four contests vs. SEA...The Bolts have surrendered only one power-play goal in 13 opportunities vs. SEA...Tampa Bay has scored three power-play goals in four contests vs. SEA...Over the four meetings all-time vs. SEA, the Lightning have trailed for just 3:48 of the 240 minutes...The Bolts are 4-0-0 all-time vs. SEA...Hedman (3-3—6) holds the Tampa Bay franchise record for career goals vs. SEA and is tied with Stamkos (2-4—6) for the team lead in points.

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 2 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 4 at Ottawa Senators

Monday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs