Nuts & Bolts: Homestand continues against the Caps

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning on Saturday host one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference through the first few weeks of the season. The Washington Capitals enter Saturday’s game at AMALIE Arena with a 5-1-0 record and were one of four Eastern Conference teams to already have a handful of wins prior to Friday’s games...Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the teams this season with games on Nov. 27 in Tampa as well as a March 1 game at Capital One Arena to follow...The Bolts are 48-77-15 all-time against Washington, including 5-4-0 across the past three seasons...Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Brayden Point (0-2—2) were the only Bolts players to record multiple points against Washington through three games last season, a series the Capitals took with a 2-1-0 record... Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts players in career scoring against Washington with 14-13—27 in 28 games...Victor Hedman is second with 3-17—20 in 48 games, while Point is third with 6-9—15 in 21 games.

The Road Ahead

Monday, October 28 vs. Nashville Predators

Wednesday, October 30 at Colorado Avalanche

Friday, November 1 at Minnesota Wild