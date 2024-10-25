Nuts & Bolts: Homestand continues against the Caps

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
When: Saturday, October 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning on Saturday host one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference through the first few weeks of the season. The Washington Capitals enter Saturday’s game at AMALIE Arena with a 5-1-0 record and were one of four Eastern Conference teams to already have a handful of wins prior to Friday’s games...Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the teams this season with games on Nov. 27 in Tampa as well as a March 1 game at Capital One Arena to follow...The Bolts are 48-77-15 all-time against Washington, including 5-4-0 across the past three seasons...Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Brayden Point (0-2—2) were the only Bolts players to record multiple points against Washington through three games last season, a series the Capitals took with a 2-1-0 record... Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts players in career scoring against Washington with 14-13—27 in 28 games...Victor Hedman is second with 3-17—20 in 48 games, while Point is third with 6-9—15 in 21 games.
The Road Ahead
Monday, October 28 vs. Nashville Predators
Wednesday, October 30 at Colorado Avalanche
Friday, November 1 at Minnesota Wild