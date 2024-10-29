Nuts & Bolts: Four-game trip starts in Colorado

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, October 30 - 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Monday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay visits Ball Arena on Wednesday to play the Colorado Avalanche...Colorado holds a 5-5-0 record in 2024-25 and is coming off a loss to Chicago—Colorado's first falter in five games—on Monday...The Lightning are 24-21-8 against the Avalanche all-time, including 9-14-4 on the road...The teams split two games last season, each scoring seven goals...Colorado won a Nov. 27 game 4-1, and the Lighting won the Feb. 15 rematch by a 6-3 score...Tampa Bay has won eight of the last 12 games (8-3-1) between the teams...Forward Nikita Kucherov scored 2-2—4 to lead the Lightning against the Avalanche in 2023-24. Five different players added two points apiece, including current Bolts Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games last year, going 1-1-0 with an .887 save percentage while allowing six goals...Vasilevskiy is 4-4-1 in nine career starts against Colorado with a .903 save percentage...He needs one win to break a three-way franchise tie for most career wins against the Avalanche.

Item of the game

Game Worn Jersey Auction

Jerseys worn during Training Camp by Lightning players past and present are now up for auction at TampaBaySports.com. Place your bid now through Sunday at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Friday, November 1 at Minnesota Wild

Sunday, November 3 at Winnipeg Jets

Tuesday, November 5 at St. Louis Blues